The author, A.E.H., has lived in New York City for 15 years! A.E.H. travels through the city telling stories about what different places/spaces evoke, and the stories unfold chronologically from the time they moved here in 2003 to the present day. The stories are funny, cringe-worthy, sad, triumphant– well, it’s been a full life. Lots of collages. Enjoy!

Maps in My Mind, 1/4 legal size. $3