new zine: life without booze

True to its title, Taryn reflects on what her life is like now at six years sober (the short answer is, pretty great). On each page she lists one small example of how sobriety has changed her life, and the zine is intended to be “straight up honest, no bullshit, just me talking about what it’s like…”. The zine packs a punch, too, with her witty and poignant one-liners sprinkled throughout. I’d give you an example but I don’t want to give anything away. You’ve got to read the zine!

Life Without Booze: Reflections on Six Years Sober.1/4 size. $2