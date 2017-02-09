new zine: lady teeth 8

Issue 8 of Taryn’s zine starts with her decision to write zines rather than writing more books, and it’s an interesting mediation on form and style and audience. She also discovers a love of BMX biking, and narrates her journey from never riding to buying her own bike and challenging herself to finish a particular course. It’s an interesting journey, both in terms of learning about a biking subculture and her internal process of growing through a sport. The motif continues as she narrates her sobriety experience–she shares witty and thoughtful life advice that extends beyond sobriety. If you’re into these topics you’ll love this zine. But even if these topics are new to you, Taryn’s take on them will draw you in.

Lady Teeth, Issue 8. 1/2 size. $3