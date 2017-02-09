new zine: lady teeth 8

Posted on by alex anne der

ladyteeth8Issue 8 of Taryn’s zine starts with her decision to write zines rather than writing more books, and it’s an interesting mediation on form and style and audience. She also discovers a love of BMX biking, and narrates her journey from never riding to buying her own bike and challenging herself to finish a particular course. It’s an interesting journey, both in terms of learning about a biking subculture and her internal process of growing through a sport. The motif continues as she narrates her sobriety experience–she shares witty and thoughtful life advice that extends beyond sobriety. If you’re into these topics you’ll love this zine. But even if these topics are new to you, Taryn’s take on them will draw you in.

Lady Teeth, Issue 8. 1/2 size. $3 Small Buy Now Button

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s