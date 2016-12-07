zine review– People Make Plans #3

1/4 size, crafty cover. perzine.

This woman can WRITE. People Make Plans #3 pulls you straight into Nicole’s world without a lot of introductions or context, but a huge story emerges from the details she includes. The writing is poetic and sparse with a high degree of irony. Her stories are alarming, humorous. Stories that seem simple, like ones she tells about about various pets the family had growing up, bristle with danger and confusion. I don’t want to reveal too many plot points because this is the internet, but I really recommend this zine. This writer has a big memoir voice that she’s sharing on the DIY in this gem of a zine.

Find a copy: HERE