new zine : dig deep 7 / tongueswell 3 split

Holy crap, this is a split zine between Heather of Dig Deep and Jen of Tongueswell, and it’s awesome. In DD Heather talks about her newfound love of running, mainly from the perspective of her fear of violence when running alone, and how running anyway has helped her feel fierce in her body. It reminds me of how zero women enjoy being catcalled by men, and how mentally-ill it is that men keep doing it anyway! In Tongueswell, Jen details her customer service experiences working at a cafe, and manages to describe odd customer behavior while not belittling the customers at all. She ends the zine with a story of adopting a sick cat. A solid read.

Dig Deep #7 / Tongueswell #3. 1/4 size. $2