This issue is all about privacy and persona, told through the larger lens of gender identity, and how gender ID affects the author’s online representation (and vice versa). It’s a meditation on zine pen names, facebook, generation 2.0, online distro sales, and more. The final segment explores gender directly through a conversation with a friend, and how nuances in everyday conversation intersect with how the author sees h/erself.

ALEX, Issue 9. 1/4 size. $3