new zine : small magic

Returning to zines after a 7-year hiatus, Hannah shares her experiences with mental health issues through a positive lens of self-care and embracing imperfection. This issue explores depression and anxiety, alcoholism, disordered eating, PMS, and SAD. She also writes about queerness, nutrition, feminism, and her love of microbes. Over 32 pages, this text-heavy zine takes you from a floral loveseat in Texas to the NYC Dyke March, by way of the Wood Where Things Have No Name.

Small Magic, Issue 1. 1/2 size. $3