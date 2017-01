After a 5-year hiatus, Mat Resist writes issue #47, a zine packed with detailed DIY stories and instructions. Mat details topics like: starting a garden using raised beds, how to butcher your own thanksgiving turkey, how to create a washtub bass, installing an exterior spigot, fixing your bike, and more. And even if you don’t intend to DIY any of these projects in your own home, Mat tells stories about each project, almost like an instruction-memoir hybrid. Super fascinating.

Resist #47. 1/2 size. $4